British Forces Cyprus set to install ten transportable EV charging points

British Forces Cyprus (BFC) has awarded an £820,000 contract to Beam Global to provide electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions with delivery expected by summer 2024.

The contract will provide British Forces Cyprus with ten transportable EV charging points and an accompanying trailer to allow movement of chargers. Beam experts will also provide onsite training upon delivery of the equipment.

The chargers are completely grid independent and are deployable in minutes with no construction or electrical work required. Given this flexibility, they are rapidly moveable to new locations for events, emergencies or simply to move to a more optimal location.

Fitting inside a single standard parking space, reaching as many as 12 vehicles and charging any electric vehicle charger type, each EV ARC™ system generates and stores its own electricity. They have ‘follow the sun technology’ allowing up to 25% more solar power capture, and battery storage allowing charging to take place during the night, inclement weather, and even power outages