‘Ireland is better than Rwanda,’ migrants quit UK for Dublin

Asylum-seekers in the UK are fleeing to Ireland over fears of being sent to Rwanda.

Fears heighted Wednesday as the first migrants set to be deported to Rwanda were detained according to the British Interior Ministry which said a series of operations took place across the country over the last few days, with more activity due to be carried out in the coming weeks.

Interior Minister James Cleverly remarked in a Wednesday statement, “Our dedicated enforcement teams are working diligently to promptly apprehend those without lawful status so that we can expedite the departure of flights.”

According to reports in the Irish media, scores of migrants are heading into Ireland – an EU member – from the United Kingdom fearing deportation to the African country.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Amir Zeb, who flew to Dublin via Istanbul from Pakistan, to claim asylum, said he believes the influx of migrants from the UK was going to continue because “Ireland is better than Rwanda.”

In April 2022, London and Kigali signed a deal to facilitate the dispatch of some migrants who arrive in the UK across the English Channel to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed.

That deal is formally called the Rwanda-UK Migration and Economic Development Partnership initiative.

On Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said flights to Rwanda will take off within 10 to 12 weeks. “Plans are in place. And these flights will go, come what may,” he said.