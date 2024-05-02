Late wintry boost for ski tourism in France

A blast of wintery weather at the end of April helped boost ski tourism in France.

Now, a few days before the end of the ski season, Tignes, Val d’Isère and Val Thorens are winding down business and will close on Sunday, May 5.

An unusual burst of snowfall last month mainly benefited day trippers, but also spurred a flurry of longer bookings.

Overall, the tourist season in the mountains has been described as ‘excellent,’ helped by an optimal school holiday calendar. Accommodation occupancy rate reached 57.8% on average (+1.2 points compared to winter 2022-2023) and exceeded 80% during the Christmas holidays.