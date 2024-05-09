Swedish central bank cuts interest rate by 25 basis points amid weak economy

Sweden’s central bank on Wednesday announced a 25-basis point cut of its benchmark interest rate to 3.75 percent amid weak economic activity.

The new rate will be implemented from May 15.

The Riksbank’s executive board said if the outlook for inflation still holds, the policy rate is expected to be cut two more times in the second half of the year.

The bank also said the outlook for inflation is uncertain, noting that risks of resurging inflation remained due to factors such as geopolitical tensions and the weak Swedish krona.