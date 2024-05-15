Türkiye aims at increasing efficiency in the public sector

The Turkish government has announced a package of saving measures aimed at increasing efficiency in the public sector.

“Firstly, we aim to increase savings by increasing efficiency in the public sector in line with the essence of the Medium Term Program. Secondly, with this package, we are implementing a very strong monitoring, supervision, reporting and sanction model,” Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said in a press conference.

The measures will be implemented in the entire public sector, including the central administrations, local administrations, state enterprises, and circulating capital, he added.

He pointed out that the expenditure measures have three main pillars: savings in the public sector, disciplined spending in the budget, and enhanced efficiency in public investments.

“When we look at public savings, we focus on eight priority areas. These areas are vehicles, buildings, public employment, efficiency in administrative structuring, temporary assignment expenses abroad, energy and waste management, communication expenses and other current expenditures,” the Turkish minister said.

Public institutions will suspend new vehicle purchases and rentals for three years, with exceptions for ambulances, as well as defense and security necessities. Additionally, the purchase and construction of new buildings will be put on hold for three years, except for those at risk of earthquakes, said Simsek.

The government has also implemented cost-saving measures in other areas such as hiring new personnel, service procurement, and investment allowances, according to the minister.

Simsek said that the measures aim to support the government’s disinflation target by promoting savings and exercising expenditure control in the public sector.

Türkiye has grappled with economic difficulties in the past few years. Despite recent wage and pension increases, many Turks are struggling to afford necessities due to soaring inflation. ■