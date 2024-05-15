Turkish police target two rival criminal gangs

Turkish authorities have arrested 29 suspects in a crackdown on organized crimes in Istanbul, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday.

The arrests came as part of a wider operation dubbed “Cellar 42,” which targeted two rival criminal gangs allegedly involved in 13 incidents in the Turkish metropolis of 16 million people, according to the agency.

Police detained 33 suspects in Istanbul and the western province of Izmir on May 11, with another six apprehended subsequently, the Istanbul Governor’s Office said.

A total of 29 suspects were formally arrested following court proceedings that ended on Tuesday, while 10 others were released under judicial supervision, Anadolu reported.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts by authorities in Istanbul to combat organized crimes. Governor Davut Gul said earlier this month that 24 criminal syndicates had been dismantled in the city in the first four months of 2024.

A total of 884 suspects were detained in 86 operations during the period, with 488 individuals formally arrested, according to Gul.