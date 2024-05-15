Azerbaijani natural gas from Caspian to be transported to Türkiye

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and visiting Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov signed an agreement on Tuesday in Istanbul to boost cooperation in the field of natural gas.

Following the talks, Bayraktar told reporters that the Natural Gas Cooperation Agreement has elevated the relations between the two countries to a new level.

The agreement will allow additional volumes of Azerbaijani natural gas from the Caspian region to be transported to Türkiye by 2030, Bayraktar noted.

“A portion of this gas will then continue its journey to reach Europe through Türkiye,” he said, adding “with this exemplary cooperation, Türkiye and Azerbaijan make significant contributions to both our own and Europe’s energy supply security.”

According to the minister, the two countries also reached a consensus on the transit of Turkmenistan’s natural gas to Türkiye through Azerbaijan and Georgia.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Türkiye and Turkmenistan in March, outlining the transfer of Turkmen gas initially to Türkiye and subsequently to global markets.

For his part, Jabbarov highlighted that the agreement underscored the commitment of Türkiye and Azerbaijan to realizing the long-term, substantial, and politically visionary projects they have developed.

Jabbarov also emphasized that the cooperation between the two countries significantly enhances the energy security of Europe. ■