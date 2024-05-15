 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Cyprus records increase in revenue from tourism

Based on the results of the Passengers Survey carried out by the Statistical Service, revenue from tourism reached in Cyprus €65,1 mn in February 2024 compared to €56,6 mn in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording an increase of 15,0%.

For the period of January – February 2024, revenue from tourism is estimated at €110,3 mn compared to €102,2 mn in the corresponding period of 2023, recording an increase of 7,9%.

The average expenditure per person was €521,01 in February 2024 compared to €475,39 in February 2023, recording an increase of 9,6%.

Tourists from the United Kingdom (the largest tourist market with 24,6% of the total tourists in February 2024) spent on average €63,37 per day, while tourists from Poland (the second largest market during the specific month with 13,3% of the total tourists) spent on average €69,87. Tourists from Israel (the third largest market with 10,6%), spent on average €113,36 per day.

Detailed statistics on the average expenditure of tourists per person and per day by country of usual residence are presented in the following table.

