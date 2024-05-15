Cyprus records increase in revenue from tourism

Based on the results of the Passengers Survey carried out by the Statistical Service, revenue from tourism reached in Cyprus €65,1 mn in February 2024 compared to €56,6 mn in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording an increase of 15,0%.

For the period of January – February 2024, revenue from tourism is estimated at €110,3 mn compared to €102,2 mn in the corresponding period of 2023, recording an increase of 7,9%.

The average expenditure per person was €521,01 in February 2024 compared to €475,39 in February 2023, recording an increase of 9,6%.

Tourists from the United Kingdom (the largest tourist market with 24,6% of the total tourists in February 2024) spent on average €63,37 per day, while tourists from Poland (the second largest market during the specific month with 13,3% of the total tourists) spent on average €69,87. Tourists from Israel (the third largest market with 10,6%), spent on average €113,36 per day.

Detailed statistics on the average expenditure of tourists per person and per day by country of usual residence are presented in the following table.