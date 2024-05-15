Electricity limitation schedules for industry and households in Ukraine

Ukraine’s state-run energy company Ukrenergo said on Tuesday that it will introduce power supply restrictions to industrial and household consumers across the country.

Electricity limitation schedules for industry and households will be in place from 9 p.m. to midnight Tuesday, and on Wednesday, the measure for industrial consumers will be in effect round-the-clock, the company said in a post on Telegram.

The power supply restrictions will not affect critical infrastructure facilities, Ukrenergo said.

Ukrenergo said the company has to introduce the measure because of the significant electricity shortage caused by Russian attacks and increased consumption triggered by the cold weather.

Last month, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine has lost more than 8 GW of its capacity in recent months due to Russian attacks.

Before the conflict with Russia, the installed capacity of Ukraine’s energy system exceeded 50 GW, according to media reports.