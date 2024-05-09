Türkiye is ramping up measures to attract digital nomads

Türkiye is ramping up measures to attract digital nomads, a new generation of remote workers, through a newly launched special visa scheme.

The visa application program launched in late April mainly targets overseas digital wanderers in pursuit of work-life balance, allowing them to live and work in Türkiye’s big cities for up to one year, with the option to renew.

Those applying for a dedicated visa must hail from a list of countries, including most European Union nations, the United States, and Canada. They shall be aged between 21 and 55 as well.

Previously, these tourists could only stay for 90 days or apply for a residency permit, requiring lengthy bureaucratic procedures.

Türkiye aims to capitalize on its popularity as one of the most frequently visited countries in the world to boost its economy.

Despite a rising cost of living due to high inflation in recent years, Türkiye is still a comparatively affordable destination for digital nomads than many European countries.

“The climate is warm, unlike in my native country, and people are generally very friendly,” Stef Van Eysendeyk, a 31-year-old Belgian tax specialist based in Türkiye’s sun-soaked Mediterranean resort of Antalya, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

“I think, for people from Western countries, Türkiye is still quite affordable,” he said while noticing that the situation, on the other hand, was not rosy for locals due to the country’s inflation and weakened currency.

Applicants have to be university graduates who make at least 3,000 U.S. dollars a month in the “digital nomad” field, according to the official website launched by the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Antalya, with its numerous holiday resorts and archaeological sites, is Türkiye’s most visited destination, hosting over 12 million foreign travelers each year.

By initiating a digital nomad visa, Türkiye wants to give a boost to its tourism income, which is crucial for its vulnerable economy.

However, soaring prices of all commodities in Türkiye may also be a turn-off for foreign remote workers.

Firuz Alimov, a digital nomad from New Zealand, left Antalya recently after staying there for three years with his family, complaining that affordability has become an issue for some remote workers over the past several years.

“We moved to Türkiye in 2021 for its affordable lifestyle and proximity to Europe,” he told Xinhua.

This freelancer said Antalya is becoming an option not as cheap as before for digital nomads compared to the capital Ankara or Istanbul.

Nevertheless, many digital nomads are still attracted to the laid-back lifestyle in Antalya, sipping a cup of Turkish coffee along the Mediterranean coast in the sunlight.