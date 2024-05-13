Kuwait announces new government

A Kuwaiti Emiri decree was issued on Sunday evening, announcing the forming of a new cabinet led by Prime Minister-designate, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, according to the official news agency KUNA.

The new cabinet consists of 13 ministers, with nine of them from the previous government, including the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and the Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipality Affairs Nora Mohammad Al-Mashaan, Finance Minister and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf.

The new members include Amthal Al-Huwailah, who was appointed as the Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs along with the Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Mahmoud Abdulaziz Bushehri as the Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, and the Minister of State for Housing Affairs; Omar Al-Omar as the Minister of Trade and Industry and the Minister of State for Communications Affairs; and Mohammad Ibrahim Al-Wasmi as Minister of Justice and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

The new government did not include the Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, after Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah announced on Friday the dissolution of the National Assembly and suspended certain constitutional provisions for up to four years.