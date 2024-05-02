Dust continues to linger above Cyprus

An unrelenting layer of dust continues to plague Cyprus, according to the Meteorological Service.

Exacerbated by low pressure, the dust – which keeps the sky a grayish -brown shade – has lingered in the atmosphere for the last week and is causing problems for those with respiratory problems.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Cyprus will rise to 31 degrees inland, to 25 on the western coasts, around 27 on the rest of the coasts and to 20 degrees in the higher mountains.

Conditions may chance on Sunday when cloud, rain and isolated storms are expected at intervals.