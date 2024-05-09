Street food in the Village returns to Cyprus

The most sustainable guilt-free street food in Cyprus, returns on the 1st & 2nd of June at the picturesque Ancient Olive Tree Park in Psematismenos.

Having made its successful debut in May 2023, Flavours is offering two days of culinary delights accompanied by live music performances.

And for children, in the specially designed kids’ corner, painting and gardening activities await. Vegan Fam Flavours is an opportunity for both vegans and those interested in a healthy lifestyle for themselves and the planet to spend two beautiful days in nature.

For more information, visit the event and www.CyprusVeganGuide.com. For general inquiries, please contact: www.veganfamfestival.com