Today in History for 9th May

Welcome to today in history for May the 9th.

It was today in 1950 that Robert Schumann presented his so-called Schumann declaration, which is considered by some to be the beginning of the creation of what we now know as the European Union. Just five years later in 1955, the Cold War intensified when West Germany joined NATO.

In other developments on this day in 1974, the United States Committee on the judiciary opened a formal impeachment hearing against President Richard Nixon, it was widely known as the Watergate scandal and ended with his resignation that same year.

In 2020 the so-called covid-19 recession caused us unemployment to hit 14.9% in the USA, it was the worst rate since the great depression of the 1930s.