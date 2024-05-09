Cyprus: Larnaca sprays mosquitos

After several sightings of the so-called ‘yellow fever mosquito’ in the resort town of Larnaca, the council there is carrying out an anti- mosquito spraying campaign.

According to reports, this type of mosquito can spread dengue fever, zika fever and yellow fever viruses, as well as other diseases.

It is easily recognizable with distinctive black and white markings on its legs.

Spraying has already taken place at the Tekke, the sacred mosque near the Salt Lake, as well as it Spiros Beach.

Other spraying activities are taking place around the municipality today and across the week.