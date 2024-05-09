 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Cyprus: Larnaca sprays mosquitos

By Famagusta Gazette on May 9, 2024 11:31 am

After several sightings of the so-called ‘yellow fever mosquito’ in the resort town of Larnaca, the council there is carrying out an anti- mosquito spraying campaign.

According to reports, this type of mosquito can spread dengue fever, zika fever and yellow fever viruses, as well as other diseases.

It is easily recognizable with distinctive black and white markings on its legs.

Spraying has already taken place at the Tekke, the sacred mosque near the Salt Lake, as well as it Spiros Beach.

Other spraying activities are taking place around the municipality today and across the week.

Published in Cyprus and Live

Famagusta Gazette
Famagusta Gazette

More from CyprusMore posts in Cyprus »
More from LiveMore posts in Live »
Famagusta Gazette