The warning will be in effect until seven in the evening. According to the bulletin, isolated strong storms will affect Cyprus with the intensity of the rain is expected to range from thirty-five to 55 millimeters per hour.

However, in eastern Cyprus Sunday became with calm, slightly overcast, conditions after a period of gusty gales.

The temperature will rise to around 24 degrees inland, around 22 on the coasts and around 13 degrees in the higher mountains.