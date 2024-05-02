Today in History – May 2

1970 – ALM Flight 980 ditches in the Caribbean Sea near Saint Croix, killing 23.

1972 – In the early morning hours a fire breaks out at the Sunshine Mine located between Kellogg and Wallace, Idaho, killing 91 workers.

1982 – Falklands War: The British nuclear submarine HMS Conqueror sinks the Argentine cruiser ARA General Belgrano.

1986 – Chernobyl disaster: The City of Chernobyl is evacuated six days after the disaster.

1989 – Cold War: Hungary begins dismantling its border fence with Austria, which allows a number of East Germans to defect.

1995 – During the Croatian War of Independence, the Army of the Republic of Serb Krajina fires cluster bombs at Zagreb, killing seven and wounding over 175 civilians.

1998 – The European Central Bank is founded in Brussels in order to define and execute the European Union’s monetary policy.

1999 – Panamanian general election: Mireya Moscoso becomes the first woman to be elected President of Panama.

2000 – President Bill Clinton announces that accurate GPS access would no longer be restricted to the United States military.

2004 – The Yelwa massacre concludes. It began on 4 February 2004 when armed Muslims killed 78 Christians at Yelwa, Nigeria. In response, about 630 Muslims were killed by Christians on May 2.

2008 – Cyclone Nargis makes landfall in Burma killing over 138,000 people and leaving millions of people homeless.

2008 – Chaitén Volcano begins erupting in Chile, forcing the evacuation of more than 4,500 people.

2011 – Osama bin Laden, the suspected mastermind behind the September 11 attacks and the FBI’s most wanted man, is killed by the United States special forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan.