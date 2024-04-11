Ryanair to launch new route from Liverpool to Paphos, Cyprus

Ryanair has confirmed it is to launch a new route from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to Paphos in western Cyprus.

There will also be a new B737 aircraft, an additional £65m investment to Liverpool.

Ryanair head of communications, Jade Kirwan said Ryanair was officially launching the new summer ’24 schedule for Liverpool with 32 routes, including 3 new routes to Corfu, Lanzarote and Paphos.

In a separate development, regular flights between Cyprus and Tel Aviv will resume in June. Ryanair said there would be four weekly flights to Paphos from Tel Aviv.

Paphos has lamented the loss of around 100,000 tourists from Israel this year dues to the conflict with Hamas.