Turkish Airlines seals new deal with Airbus

Turkish Airlines sealed a deal in Istanbul with Airbus and Rolls-Royce, heralding a substantial economic injection of 20 billion U.S. dollars, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Turkish flag airline secured the acquisition of a total of 230 aircraft, including 150 A321neo and 80 A350 planes from Airbus, and finalized a deal with Rolls-Royce for the provision of aircraft engines, according to the Sabah Daily.

According to the agreement, Turkish Airlines stipulated that significant components of both the aircraft and their engines must be produced in Türkiye, the daily said.

“The deal makes Turkish Airlines the world’s largest operator of the Trent XWB, which powers the Airbus A350, and included an order for 120 Trent XWB-84 engines and 40 Trent XWB-97 engines,” Rolls-Royce said in a statement on its website.

In line with the deal, Rolls-Royce will embark on exploring various industrial initiatives in Türkiye, which may include the potential establishment of a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul operation, it added.

Turkish Airlines currently has 454 aircraft in its fleet, according to its website