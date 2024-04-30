President discusses Eni’s activities and future projects in Cyprus

Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides and Eni Chief Executive Officer, Claudio Descalzi, have met to discuss Eni’s activities and future projects in Cyprus.

The two men reviewed the discoveries made in 2022 by Eni together with its partner TotalEnergies of Cronos and Zeus wells, which led to the drilling of Cronos 2, in late 2023. The latter included a production test in early 2024 that delivered excellent performances and increased volumes. While the acquired data are still under study, the encouraging outcomes of the previous wells have been confirmed.

During the meeting there was an opportunity to discuss a shared fast-track approach that allowed the appraisal well to be drilled while evaluating multiple development scenarios. Highlights of the preferred solutions to efficiently meet domestic as well as regional and European energy priorities in the short and longer period have been outlined.

Eni has been present in Cyprus since 2013. The company operates Blocks 2, 3, 6, 8 and 9, and has participating interests in Blocks 7 and 11.