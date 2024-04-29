Russia to explore ways to overcome any potential energy ‘obstacles’

Russia will explore ways to overcome any potential “illegal obstacles” and “unfair competition” imposed on the country’s energy sector, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

According to media reports, the EU may impose new sanctions against Russian liquified natural gas projects, and introduce a ban on using EU ports to re-export Russian supplies to third countries.

Peskov noted that the efforts to squeeze Russia out of global energy markets are continuing, and suggested that it would present high costs for consumers in the European industrial sectors.

“The transition to more expensive markets is primarily beneficial for the United States and a number of other countries,” he said.