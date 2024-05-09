Militants in Gaza fire eight rockets from the Rafah area

Militants in Gaza fired eight rockets from the Rafah area toward the Kerem Shalom Crossing area in Israel shortly after it reopened on Wednesday, injuring one Israeli soldier, according to the Israeli army.

The soldier sustained light injuries and received medical treatment at the scene, the army said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the army reported additional launches from the Rafah area that fell short of crossing into Israeli territory and instead landed in the Gaza Strip.

The Kerem Shalom Crossing, a key entry point for humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave, reopened on Wednesday after Israel closed it on Sunday following the killing of four soldiers in a mortar attack. ■