Russia backs UN push for Cyprus settlement

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed Russia’s readiness to contribute to the efforts of the UN Secretary General’s personal envoy to Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, after a meeting between the two in Moscow.

In a statement, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted the aim is to create conditions for the resumption of negotiations between the communities of the island.

Moscow reaffirmed Russia’s position, according to which the settlement model should be fair and sustainable, based on the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and determined by the Cypriot parties themselves.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reports that Sergey Lavrov positively evaluated the role of the United Nations, while also expressing Russia’s readiness to participate in UNFICYP.

In an earlier statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry also informed that Ms. Holgin and the experts accompanying her had extensive consultations with the Deputy Foreign Ministers of Russia Sergey Vershinin and Alexander Grushko.

Holguin is expected in Cyprus next Tuesday. On Wednesday she will have meetings with President Christodoulidis and Ersin Tatar.

Last month, she launched a second round of contacts on the island when she met Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, and held talks with President Christodoulidis.