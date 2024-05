Gas leak blast kills 8 in Lebanon pizza restaurant

At least eight people were killed and two others wounded on Tuesday evening in an explosion resulting from a gas leakage in a restaurant in Beirut, Lebanon’s capital, Elnashra news website reported.

According to the report, the fire brigade said its members put out a fire at a pizza restaurant located in the Bechara el-Khoury area of the city.

An investigation has been initiated into the incident, local news portals quoted Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi as saying.