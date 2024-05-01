Borrell gives full support for UN’s efforts to find Cyprus solution

The High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, expressed the full support of Brussels to the Personal Envoy of the United Nations Secretary General for the Cyprus issue, Maria Angela Holguin and UN efforts to find a sustainable solution to the Cyprus issue.

During her stay in Brussels, Holguin also had meetings with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Eliza Ferreira, and the head of the Commission’s Directorate General for Reforms, Mario Nava.

Holgin is expected to visit Cyprus again for contacts at the beginning of May, immediately after Easter.

Last month, she launched a second round of contacts on the island when she met Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, and held talks with President Christodoulidis.

In February, the envoy embarked on efforts in Nicosia to resume long-stalled peace negotiations. She said she was ready to contribute to the resumption of the peace process.