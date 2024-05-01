Cyprus marks 20 years of EU membership

Later on Wednesday, a special event will be held at the presidential palace, in the presence of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The Cypriot Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakidou, will also attend, while party leaders, ambassadors of European Union member countries and other officials have been invited.

On Maundy Thursday, the President of the Commission will travel together with President Christodoulides to Beirut for contacts with the political leadership of Lebanon, in relation to immigration.

As announced by the government representative, the President of the Commission will announce a financial support package for Lebanon, as part of the effort to limit immigration flows.