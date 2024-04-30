Christodoulidis briefs Sunak on Cyprus issue, Gaza aid

President Christodoulidis and the British Prime Minister have discussed the developments regarding the “Amalthea” aid corridor, immigration and the Cyprus issue.

Christodoulidis informed Rishi Sunak about the efforts of Cyprus and cooperating countries to increase the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

According to Konstantinos Letympiotis, the Cypriot government spokesman, Sunak recognized the value of Cyprus’ initiative, as well as the general leadership role it plays in the region.

Christodoulidis also informed Sunak of the efforts made to restart the talks on the Cyprus issue, from the point where they had been interrupted.

The two leaders also discussed ways to effectively deal with the uncontrolled flows of irregular migrants, as well as issues related to regional developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.