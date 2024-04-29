New hopes for regular Cyprus – Gaza aid corridor

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Konstantinos Kombos, has said that with the completion of the temporary dock constructed by US marines off the coast of Gaza, the transfer of aid from Larnaca is now expected to resume on a regular basis.

‘The development of the effort highlights the role of the Republic of Cyprus, as a stable partner, which helps to find solutions and is not just an observer of the developments in the region,’ Kombos told CyBC Radio.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press officer, Theodoros Gotsis, said in the event of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s efforts to reach a truce pay off, the mission of humanitarian aid would be even more effective.

A ship carrying food from Cyprus for the Palestinians in Gaza left Cyprus on Saturday.

It was the first such shipment since an Israeli strike killed seven aid workers from the international food charity World Central Kitchen on April 1.