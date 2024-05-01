Workers in Cyprus set to mark Labour Day

Today marks International Labour Day. In Cyprus, the main events organized by trade unions will take place in Nicosia near the Ledra Palace. Marches are also scheduled to happen in Larnaca, Limassol, Paphos and Ayia Napa.

In a statement, main opposition AKEL, a socialist party, said workers were fighting against the crisis ‘aware that mankind will free itself and overcome the evils that are inherent in the capitalist system’.

Over in Greece, labor unions have declared a strike, affecting, among other things, public transport and ship routes. Journalists in the public and private sectors are also on strike.

The May Day holiday in Greece has been postponed to Tuesday, May 7.