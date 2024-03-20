Brits continue to be the main source of tourism in Cyprus, new figures show

Arrivals of holidaymakers to the island reached 125.034 in February 2024 compared to 119.081 in February 2023, recording an increase of 5,0%.

For the period of January – February 2024, arrivals of tourists totaled 212.995 compared to 209.630 in the corresponding period of 2023, recording an increase of 1,6%.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism for February 2024, with a share of 24,6% (30.774) of total arrivals, followed by Poland with 13,3% (16.591), Israel with 10,6% (13.290), and Greece with 10,3% (12.835).

For a percentage of 66,8% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in February 2024 was holidays, for 17,8% visit to friends and relatives and for 14,2% business. Respectively, in February 2023, 66,7% of tourists visited Cyprus for holidays, 20,1% visited friends or relatives and 13,0% visited Cyprus for business reasons.

