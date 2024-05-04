 Press "Enter" to skip to content

 Saudi Arabia is to establish a space center

By Famagusta Gazette on May 4, 2024 12:25 am

 Saudi Arabia is to establish a space center.

The center aims to facilitate public-private discussions on space collaboration to incorporate best practices from the forum and its communities into the global space sector.

“The center is committed to fostering a vibrant, prosperous, and sustainable space economy globally. By developing principles, expanding knowledge, refining models, and cultivating partnerships, we aim to responsibly harness the vast opportunities of space,” said Saudi Space Agency CEO Mohammed Altamimi.

Published in Saudi and World

Famagusta Gazette
Famagusta Gazette

More from SaudiMore posts in Saudi »
More from WorldMore posts in World »
Famagusta Gazette