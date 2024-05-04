Saudi Arabia is to establish a space center

The center aims to facilitate public-private discussions on space collaboration to incorporate best practices from the forum and its communities into the global space sector.

“The center is committed to fostering a vibrant, prosperous, and sustainable space economy globally. By developing principles, expanding knowledge, refining models, and cultivating partnerships, we aim to responsibly harness the vast opportunities of space,” said Saudi Space Agency CEO Mohammed Altamimi.