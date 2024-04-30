French economy up by 0.2 pct in Q1 2024, better than expected: statistics

The gross domestic product (GDP) of France increased by 0.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies.

The quarterly growth is slightly better than expected, following an increase of 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Final domestic demand (excluding inventories), such as household consumption and gross fixed capital formation, bounced back and contributed positively to the GDP growth.

But foreign trade’s contribution to GDP growth fell to zero while inventory changes made a negative contribution to GDP growth once again.