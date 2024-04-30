New blanket of Saharan dust to affect air quality in Cyprus

A new blanket of dust is set to smother Cyprus today and linger in the atmosphere until Wednesday, according to the Met Office.

The new front comes just days after much of the Mediterranean was clouded by a haze of dust swept up from the Sahara Desert.

The dust casts a brownish-grey tinge in the skies and can cause breathing difficulties, especially for the elderly and vulnerable. The dust storms can make Cyprus unbearable for asthmatics.

Authorities warn residents against intense physical activities.

Meanwhile, the temperature across Cyprus will rise to 32 degrees inland, around 28 on the south and east coasts, around 25 on the west and north coasts and 21 degrees in the higher mountains.

Though atmospheric conditions have improved, a thin layer of dust continues to linger in the atmosphere above Cyprus. Authorities recommend-… Continue reading