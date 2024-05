France remains the most attractive country in Europe for foreign investors

Although the number of foreign investments in France decreased in 2023, it remains ahead of Germany and the United Kingdom.

In 2023, France was the most attractive country in Europe for the fifth consecutive year, ahead of the United Kingdom and Germany, according to the EY annual barometer.

The news will cheer President Emmanuel Macron who is set to receive foreign business leaders for a new ‘Choose France’ summit on May 13.