Christodoulidis lauds 20 years of Cyprus EU membership

President Christodoulidis has said the accession of Cyprus to the European Union was an extremely important event in contemporary history, and the culmination of a painstaking effort with extremely positive effects on the economic, political and social development of the country.

Speaking in the presence of the President of the Commission at last night’s event at the Presidential Palace for the 20th anniversary of Cyprus’s accession to the Union, Christodoulidis added that the accession of Cyprus brought enormous benefits in all aspects of human activity.

Young people, he pointed out, are the future of Europe and underlined the possibilities it provides to all European citizens to move freely, study and settle in its territory.

For her part, Von der Leyen thanked Cyprus for the humanitarian corridor to Gaza, saying that the island has become a center of solidarity not only for Europe, but for the world.