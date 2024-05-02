 Press "Enter" to skip to content
2,471 irregular migrants arrived in Cyprus by sea in 2024

By Famagusta Gazette on May 2, 2024 7:14 am

Authorities in Cyprus have detailed the challenges faced by illegal immigration. According to the data of the Ministry of the Interior 2,471 immigrants arrived by sea in the first four months of 2024.

In January, 459 arrivals were recorded, in February 710 immigrants arrived by sea and in March 835 immigrants arrived on the shores of Cyprus.

In the first two days of April, a total of 467 other arrivals by sea were recorded.

Specifically, on April 1, 136 arrivals were recorded and on April 2, another 68 were recorded in the first phase, while another 263 immigrants arrived in the evening of the same day.

