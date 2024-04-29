Boat carrying migrants sinks off Greek island of Samos

One person died and 25 others were rescued on Sunday after a boat carrying migrants sank off the Greek island of Samos in the Aegean Sea, Greek authorities said.

A search and rescue operation has been underway, as it was yet unclear how many people were on board when the incident happened. Survivors said there were four people missing, according to the Hellenic Coast Guard sources.

Greece has been at the forefront of the refugee and migrant influx into Europe since 2015, and hundreds have perished in the Aegean Sea over the past nine years.