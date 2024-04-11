 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Cyprus – Greece ferry to set sail next month

By Famagusta Gazette on April 11, 2024 1:20 pm

A popular ferry is preparing to sets sail for the third year for the port of Piraeus.

The service connecting Cyprus and Greece will begin sailing on May 29, with the last route for 2024 taking place on September 3.

However, this year there will be no routes from the port of Larnaca, but only from Limassol. Tickets will be available after April 16, according to reports.

For information and reservations, the call center is managed by Orthodoxou Aviation Ltd. Phone: 24 841 051 email: ferry@orthodoxou.com.cy

