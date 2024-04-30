 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Iranian teen sexually assaulted and killed by police, media report suggests

By Famagusta Gazette on April 30, 2024 7:44 am

A teenager who was found dead during Iran’s high-profile anti-government protests was sexually assaulted and killed by undercover agents working for the security forces, according to a report on the BBC.

The claims are based on a ‘leaked document’ – reportedly a classified report by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards – obtained by the BBC World Service.

Nika Shakarami, 16, disappeared in September 2022 after telling a friend that police were chasing her. The document details how she was beaten to death by the agents that arrested her, according to the British broadcaster.

Iranian authorities have always denied any involvement in the death of Shakarami. An official investigation claimed that she had committed suicide.

