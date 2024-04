Cyprus: Six new traffic cameras will be put into operation in Nicosia

Six new traffic cameras will be put into operation in Nicosia from Friday.

The cameras at the intersection of Athalassa-Acropoleos will check the jumping of red lights, crossing the white line and speeding.

Two cameras on Archangelou Avenue will monitor speeding and other violations.

A Police announcement points out that the goals of the system are to reduce serious and fatal road collisions and to strengthen road safety.