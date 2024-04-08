Leyen: Stop the rise of far- Right populists who aspire to “destroy Europe”

ATHENS. With a lot at stake in the upcoming European Parliament elections, a key target for the center-right European People’s Party (EPP) and citizens of Europe is to stop the rise of far- Right populists who aspire to “destroy Europe,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.

“Our job is to fight back. We are standing up for Europe, democracy, prosperity, security,” she said when addressing the Greek ruling New Democracy (ND) party’s congress in Athens ahead of the June 6-9 elections. ND is a member of the EPP, EU’s largest political party.

Athens was the first stop in her campaign since her bid for a second five-year term at the helm of the 27-nation bloc’s Commission was endorsed on March 7 by EPP.

In a volatile world, the European Union needs for the years ahead unity to address challenges, as shown in recent years in the cases of the COVID-19 pandemic and the energy crisis, von der Leyen said.

She praised Greece for the “impressive recovery” from the debt crisis (2009-2018) when “Greece was staring at the abyss.”

The EPP is expected to remain the largest party in the European Parliament, with far- Right increasing its presence, according to pollsters.