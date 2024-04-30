Turkish national shot and killed by Israeli police

A Turkish national was shot and killed by Israeli police in East Jerusalem on Tuesday after he allegedly “carried out a stabbing attack,” injuring a Border Police officer, Israel’s police said in a statement.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Hasan Sklanen, entered Israel from Jordan as a tourist on Monday and stabbed the officer near Harod’s Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City, the police said.

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said in a press release that the 30-year-old officer was in moderate condition with a stabbing injury.