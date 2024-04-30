Lebanon hostilities taking devastating toll on the children’s safety, health

The ongoing hostilities in southern Lebanon are taking a devastating toll on the children’s safety, health, and access to education, a report released by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said on Tuesday.

“As the conflict impacting the south of Lebanon enters its seventh month, we are deeply alarmed by the situation of children and families who have been forced from their homes, as well as the profound long-term impact the violence is taking on children,” said Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF representative in Lebanon.

The UNICEF report said that the ongoing conflict forced approximately more than 90,000 people — including 30,000 children — from their homes.

According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health, eight children are among the 344 people killed, and 75 children among the 1,359 people injured since the escalation of the hostilities in October 2023.

“As long as the situation remains so volatile, more children will suffer. Protection of children is an obligation under the International Humanitarian Law, and every child deserves to be safe,” Beigbeder said.

The report noted that the armed conflict damaged nine water stations serving a population of 100,000 people, while 23 healthcare facilities serving 4,000 people were closed due to hostilities. In addition, over 70 schools shut their doors, affecting around 20,000 students.

According to the report, UNICEF has worked with partners to deliver vital aid, including medical and nutrition supplies, hygiene kits, fuel, water, winter clothes, and blankets.

A one-time emergency cash support was jointly delivered with the Social Affairs Ministry to address the needs of 85,000 people, it said.

“The situation in the south is adding to the ongoing multiple crises that the country has been facing since 2019,” said Beigbeder, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of children and civilians.

He stressed that “we must redouble our efforts to make sure every child in Lebanon is in school and learning, is protected from physical and mental harm, and has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to society.” ■