Cyprus seeks to deepen relations with Uzbekistan

The Ambassador of Cyprus to Uzbekistan, Kypros Giorgallis, has presented his credentials at a ceremony held in the capital Tashkent where he expressed his readiness and commitment to further strengthen the relations between the two countries and deepen their cooperation bilaterally.

During a meeting following the official ceremony, the Foreign Minister Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich briefed Giorgallis on Uzbekistan’s foreign policy priorities and referred to the prospects of further developing his country’s relations with Cyprus.

During his stay in Tashkent, Giorgallis held a number of meetings during which he briefed his counterparts on the latest developments regarding the Cyprus question. Furthermore, he exchanged views as regards the bilateral relations between the two countries with the aim of advancing cooperation in sectors of priority, such as education, tourism and political consultations.