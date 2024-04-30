Easter road safety campaign launched across Cyprus

A new road safety campaign is being launched across Cyprus ahead of the busy Easter weekend.

Police will take increased measures during the holidays which is expected to see a high volume of traffic on the roads across the island between Maundy Thursday and Easter Monday.

Police presence on highways, busy city roads and resorts will be stepped up, with the force adopting a zero tolerance attitude for offenses that are the main causes of serious and fatal traffic collisions, such as speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, failure to wear a seat belt, mobile phone use or dangerous overtaking.