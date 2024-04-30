 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Easter road safety campaign launched across Cyprus

By Famagusta Gazette on April 30, 2024 10:40 am

A new road safety campaign is being launched across Cyprus ahead of the busy Easter weekend.

Police will take increased measures during the holidays which is expected to see a high volume of traffic on the roads across the island between Maundy Thursday and Easter Monday.

Police presence on highways, busy city roads and resorts will be stepped up, with the force adopting a zero tolerance attitude for offenses that are the main causes of serious and fatal traffic collisions, such as speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, failure to wear a seat belt, mobile phone use or dangerous overtaking.

Published in Cyprus and Live

Famagusta Gazette
Famagusta Gazette

More from CyprusMore posts in Cyprus »
More from LiveMore posts in Live »
Famagusta Gazette