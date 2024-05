Turkey wants to join South Africa’s genocide lawsuit against Israel

Turkey wants to join South Africa’s genocide lawsuit against Israel, according to reports.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the legal details of the application are still to be finalized, reports the German FAZ.

At the end of December, South Africa took Israel before the International Court of Justice for alleged violations of the Genocide Convention committed in the Gaza war.

The UN court ruled in an interim ruling that Israel must take protective measures to prevent genocide.