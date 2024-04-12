After huge disruption, Lufthansa ends wage dispute

German flagship carrier Lufthansa and the flight attendants’ union UFO ended their wage dispute this week, after months of negotiations and a two-day strike action in mid-March.

Lufthansa and UFO announced on Thursday that the salaries of almost 19,000 flight attendants will rise by 17.4 percent with interest effect, in several stages over the next three years. The collective agreement is valid until at least the end of 2026, according to the airline.

The payment of an inflation compensation bonus of 3,000 euros (3,221 U.S. dollars), as well as an increase in holiday pay supplements for cabin crew, have also been agreed.

Following the initial failure of negotiations, Lufthansa cabin crews walked out last month. Collective bargaining with other professional groups led to further strikes, which have repeatedly brought German airports to a standstill this year, and affected hundreds of thousands of passengers.

However, Thursday’s agreement averts the risk of major strikes in German aviation for the time being. (1 euro = 1.07 U.S. dollar)

