Humza Yousaf resigns as Scotland’s first minister

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf announced his resignation on Monday.

Yousaf, the leader of the Scottish National Party, has been under immense pressure since he ended a power-sharing deal with the Scottish Green Party last week.

He served under his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon as justice secretary from 2018 to 2021 and then as health secretary from 2021 to 2023. He has been Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) for Glasgow Pollok since 2016, having previously been a regional MSP for Glasgow from 2011 to 2016.