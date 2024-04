A ‘great day’ for Croatia as French fighter jets arrive

Croatia received the first six of twelve Rafale fighter jets it ordered from France two years ago.

Croatia’s President Zoran Milanovic described the occasion as “a great day” for Croatia. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that the remaining six jets are set to be delivered early next year.

Croatia finalized the deal to purchase 12 used French Rafale fighter jets, during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Croatia in November 2021.