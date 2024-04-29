Dam burst kills 40 in Kenya, rescue efforts underway

At least 40 people have been confirmed dead, with several others still missing, after a dam burst in a town north of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, following heavy rains across the country, local police said Monday.

Naivasha Police Commander Stephen Kirui said that the police recovered 40 bodies from the debris on Monday, with a major search and rescue operation ongoing in the Mai Mahiu area, about 60 kilometers north of Nairobi, after a nearby river overflowed due to flash floods.

“We have 40 bodies collected so far, and many more are covered by the mud. Many cars are also submerged,” Kirui said from the site.

The Kenya Red Cross Society, a charity organization, said that the floodwaters originated from a nearby river that burst its banks on Sunday night. “Several people have been taken to a health facility in Mai Mahiu due to flash floods affecting Kamuchiri Village,” it added.

Local officials said casualties could rise as the search and rescue operation continues, noting that many people remain missing.

Kirui said that more than 100 people were rushed to the hospital following the tragedy. Rescue missions were hampered by the challenging terrain where the water raged through.

The Kenya National Highways Authority reported that the incident had cut off the major road from Nairobi to Mai Mahiu after heaps of rocks, mud and logs were deposited there.

Kenyan authorities issued a warning on Sunday about more deaths and property damage following heavy rains and devastating floods across the nation. According to the police, more than 90 people have lost their lives since March, with concerns that the actual number could be higher as many bodies remain missing.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said that the heavy downpour has affected all 47 counties, and the floods have displaced 24,196 households, comprising 131,450 people.

The meteorological department has forecasted continued rainfall across several parts of the country, with over 40 counties expected to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced that the government has allocated four billion shillings (about 30 million U.S. dollars) for an immediate response to the rain’s impact.

The devastating floods are exacerbating the country’s humanitarian crisis, following the El Nino floods in late 2023, which killed at least 178 people, injured 242 and displaced thousands.